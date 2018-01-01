Instant Pot Greek Potato Salad

I love my Instant Pot. I rarely spend much time singing the praises of kitchen gadgets and appliances, but this is one that I turn to at least twice a week. Whether I'm making my own yogurt or letting it make a beef stew in under an hour, it saves me so much time that I figure it's only fair to devote just a bit of it to letting my readers know just how important it is in my kitchen. Let's put it this way: if it broke today, I'd want to have a new one today. I use it more than my crockpot and stand mixer … combined. And one of my favorite ways to use it is for whipping up a quick potato salad.

Now before you close this window and think I'm stuck in summer, remember that potato salad is really little more than a fantastic spud-based side dish with a fantastic dressing. It can be served hot or cold and it tends to play very well with any number of main courses. Especially in the fall and winter, I like making mine with the skin left on the taters — it gives it nice texture and ups the fiber content. The recipe I'm highlighting today takes the dish in a decidedly Greek direction.

If you aren't a green bean fan, simply omit them. You can switch out the kind of olives to suit your tastes too. And if you want to give it a little creaminess, consider adding some crumbled feta cheese to the bowl just before you're ready to serve it. Enjoy!