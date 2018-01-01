Instant Pot Greek Potato Salad
I love my Instant Pot. I rarely spend much time singing the praises of kitchen gadgets and appliances, but this is one that I turn to at least twice a week. Whether I'm making my own yogurt or letting it make a beef stew in under an hour, it saves me so much time that I figure it's only fair to devote just a bit of it to letting my readers know just how important it is in my kitchen. Let's put it this way: if it broke today, I'd want to have a new one today. I use it more than my crockpot and stand mixer … combined. And one of my favorite ways to use it is for whipping up a quick potato salad.
Now before you close this window and think I'm stuck in summer, remember that potato salad is really little more than a fantastic spud-based side dish with a fantastic dressing. It can be served hot or cold and it tends to play very well with any number of main courses. Especially in the fall and winter, I like making mine with the skin left on the taters — it gives it nice texture and ups the fiber content. The recipe I'm highlighting today takes the dish in a decidedly Greek direction.
If you aren't a green bean fan, simply omit them. You can switch out the kind of olives to suit your tastes too. And if you want to give it a little creaminess, consider adding some crumbled feta cheese to the bowl just before you're ready to serve it. Enjoy!
Instant Pot Greek Potato Salad
- 2 lbs. potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup green beans, stems removed and cut into 1" pieces
- 1 medium carrot, grated
- 1 small red onion, peeled and cut into fine wedges
- ¼ cup kalamata olives, chopped
- 1 tablespoons honey
- 1 large clove of garlic, finely minced
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Place the potatoes and water into an instant pot with a steaming rack in it. There is no need to peel the potatoes. Bring the pot to high pressure for 4 minutes and then proceed to release the pressure manually. Immediately add the green beans to the top of the potatoes and replace the lid. Set a timer for 8 minutes and continue preparing the rest of the salad.
In a large bowl, combine the carrot, red onion, and chopped olives. Set aside.
Prepare the dressing by combining the remaining ingredients (honey through salt and pepper) in a small resealable jar and shaking it vigorously. Set aside.
When the timer rings, remove the lid of the instant pot and add the potatoes and beans to the large bowl with the other vegetables in it. Take care not to add any of the water under the steaming rack. Add all of the dressing and stir lightly to evenly coat. Serve warm or chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
