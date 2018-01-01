I love making Thai food. It tends to blend some of my favorite flavors and boasts some of the healthiest combinations of vegetables with lean meat and plant-based protein. But when it comes down to it, I also love it because it's fast and easy to make, especially if you grab a blender for the sauces. That's why, on any given day, you are likely to find a little bowl of Quick Thai Peanut Dipping Sauce in my refrigerator. I can toss it with noodles for a fast lunch or dinner and it makes a great dip for fresh vegetables or summer rolls. And I've also been known to use it in my PB&Js. Try it.

The measures given for each ingredient below are based on the way I like this sauce the best. The great news is that you can tweak how you put yours together to suit your own tastes. Do make sure you use very hot water, as it helps everything come together to make a silky smooth sauce that is beyond decadent. I'll readily admit that I've taken a batch of this sauce and mixed it with crushed graham crackers, rolled the soft dough into balls, and dipped them into melted dark chocolate and sprinkled a few red pepper flakes on top. Can you say Christmas goodies?

I also have been known to slice cucumbers, cut carrots, and quarter radishes for just dipping into this creamy dip. And really, I've also been known to just grab a spoon and slurp a bit right out of the bowl! Yes, it's that good.