Mediterranean Eggs

I really love baked dishes for my weekend breakfast and brunch plans. They come together in a few minutes, bake for a bit longer than that, and make my plate look amazing while still allowing me the time to settle in with the newspaper and a cup of coffee before my day really starts to roar. Really, the most involved part of this dish is cutting the bread, and that can even be finished the night before you bake if you'd like.

The dish in the photos used a loaf of sourdough bread, which paired rather nicely with the super sweet sungold cherry tomatoes I had on hand. If I had something a bit less sweet for roasting, I might opt for a roasted garlic or herb loaf. As it was, the slight tang of the bread and goat cheese played very well with the sweet tomatoes and nearly creamy eggs. I call for a lot of garlic in this dish. I won't apologize for that!

This dish is a great centerpiece for your next brunch and is just lovely alongside a light green salad, fresh fruit, and some decadent pastries. Add a cup or three of coffee along with a gorgeous fall day and that's my heaven. I hope you agree.