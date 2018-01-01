Korean Venison Pepper Stir-Fry

I like making stir-fries. I like finding combinations of color, texture, and flavor that really pop and impress even picky eaters. I like pairing them with rice, noodles, and even the occasional lettuce leaf. I think they are a great way to be creative and healthy at the same time. And, this time around, I'm talking about one that combines the complex flavors of a Korean marinade with lean steak and a bevy of vegetables.

Let's take a moment to talk about steak. When choosing one for your cooking needs, it's very important to think about how you'll be using it. For the grill, you'll want to look for a nice, thick steak with plenty of marbling. However, when you're talking about a stir-fry, choose something wonderfully lean and slice it thin so you can quickly sear it and be done. While not everyone has access to it, venison breakfast steaks are a perfect choice here. They are lean and flavorful and do well with a quick visit to a hot skillet. If you are using beef, consider a lean sirloin steak or skirt steak sliced thinly against the grain. Whatever your choice, make sure you give it a chance to hang out with that marinade!

As with most stir-fries, your choice of vegetables to use is quite flexible. My choices have a lot to do with what's in the kitchen, how pretty it will be on the plate — let's face it, bright colors are fun - and how well the flavors will play off one another. If you think tomatoes have no place in a stir-fry, suspend your judgement for just a bit. Those little sweet tomatoes become part of the sauce and pockets of tangy honey in the final dish. When they are available, I regularly pop them into my stir-fries and I bet you will too!