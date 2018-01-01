Falafel and Hummus Bowls
Continuing our journey through the harvest season, we find ourselves with a mixed bag of produce around mid-October. A handful of mixed tomatoes, perfect cauliflower and kale, carrots that are so sweet they taste like candy, and even handfuls of herbs here and there. Lest you think that means you'll be racking your brain to figure out what to do with them, fear not! Bowl meals are made for times like this.
The bowl I'm featuring this time around is based on the flavors of the Middle East. Falafel, hummus, and yogurt sauce are paired with wilted kale, curried cauliflower, and the sweetness powerhouses that are the season's last tomatoes and first storage-ready carrots. It's a combination I turn to often when the season has been generous and I just want to dig into a bowl of it all!
This is a meal on its own. If you serve it on a warm day, consider having a glass of iced tea or lemonade. If it's cooler, try some mint tea or chai. And remember to stop and savor the flavors of the season!
Falafel and Hummus Bowls
- 16 oz. canned chickpeas, drained
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 T. olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 small head cauliflower prepared as Curried Crack Roasted Veggies
- 2 cups chopped kale
- 1 cup sliced mixed tomatoes
- 2-3 carrots, peeled and sliced into ribbons or noodles
- ⅔ cup Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup chopped cucumber
- 1 cup hummus
Preheat the oven to 450° F. Process the drained chickpeas, cumin, cilantro, olive oil, and garlic in a food processor until combined into a smooth and fragrant paste. Using an ice cream scoop, place scoopfuls of the falafel mixture on a large baking sheet, carefully pressing the tops of the scoops to form patties. Place the falafel patties and the curried cauliflower into the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender and the falafel patties are crisp on the outside.
While the cauliflower and falafel bake, prepare the bowls. Microwave the kale for 1-2 minutes, just until wilted. Arrange the kale, tomatoes, and carrot noodles in the bowls.
Stir the yogurt and the cucumber together and set aside.
When the falafel and cauliflower are done baking, remove them from the oven and add 1-2 falafel patties and a portion of the curried cauliflower to each bowl. Top with hummus and yogurt sauce and serve immediately. Enjoy with warm pita bread or pita chips.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
