Falafel and Hummus Bowls

Continuing our journey through the harvest season, we find ourselves with a mixed bag of produce around mid-October. A handful of mixed tomatoes, perfect cauliflower and kale, carrots that are so sweet they taste like candy, and even handfuls of herbs here and there. Lest you think that means you'll be racking your brain to figure out what to do with them, fear not! Bowl meals are made for times like this.

The bowl I'm featuring this time around is based on the flavors of the Middle East. Falafel, hummus, and yogurt sauce are paired with wilted kale, curried cauliflower, and the sweetness powerhouses that are the season's last tomatoes and first storage-ready carrots. It's a combination I turn to often when the season has been generous and I just want to dig into a bowl of it all!

This is a meal on its own. If you serve it on a warm day, consider having a glass of iced tea or lemonade. If it's cooler, try some mint tea or chai. And remember to stop and savor the flavors of the season!