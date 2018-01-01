It already seems the season for sniffles and the rapidly cooling weather has me and my family reaching for sweaters and the occasional tissue. Before you know it, I'll be getting requests for chicken noodle soup - the cure for what ails you. But if this month has been any indication of what's in store for the cold and flu season, I'm going to want to have more than soup on hand to warm, soothe, and comfort. And that's where my Chicken Noodle Stir-Fry comes in.

Before you close the page and wander away, consider the benefits of a good noodle stir-fry: it boasts many of the same ingredients, it's every bit as salty and warm as a good bowl of soup, you don't have quite the same mess to clean if someone spills it, and it definitely breaks the monotony of same old soup, same old soup. I highly recommend making soup AND stir-fry and being ready to do battle with a case of the sniffles without having a case of the blahs.

Just like soup, this one's a meal in itself. You might want to consider making a cup or three of tea, as the one thing this one lacks is a lot of liquid. If you're looking to hit all of the right buttons, consider adding some honey to it. Then grab your chopsticks and dig into one of my favorite comfort foods!