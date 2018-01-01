Chef's Salad with Roasted Potatoes and Chèvre
By the end of September, my tomatoes and cucumbers are coming to an end and gardens, as well as cravings, are turning to veggies that want roasting. Everything from carrots and beets to winter squash and potatoes are taking center stage. So now, while the seasons are handing off to one another, why not feature the best of both worlds in an inspired salad?
Roasting new potatoes is super simple. Just scrub them and slice as needed, then add a bit of oil and a bit of seasoning, and pop them in the oven. They tend to roast more quickly than their winter storing versions and you can have a hearty salad on the table in about a half hour. Now that's a good trick!
The vegetables in this salad are inspired by my garden and CSA box. You might find that you prefer other ingredients and that's fine. I like the combination of chicken thighs and potatoes because in the time it takes to roast the potatoes, you can have the chicken prepared and the salads mostly assembled. It's a great and effective use of culinary multi-tasking. Enjoy!
Chef's Salad with Roasted Potatoes and Chèvre
- 2 medium potatoes, scrubbed and chopped
- 1 T. canola oil
- 2 tsp. Country French Vinaigrette seasoning or other seasoning of your choice
- 1 T. cooking fat (I used bacon fat)
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 2 tsp. Smoky 4/S Special Seasoned Sea Salt or other seasoned salt
- 10 ounces chopped romaine lettuce
- 2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered
- 1 small cucumber, sliced
- 1 small bunch green beans, lightly steamed
- 1 ripe tomato, sliced into wedges
- 2 oz. crumbled chèvre
Preheat the oven to 400° F. Combine the potatoes, canola oil, and Country French Vinaigrette seasoning in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Toss to coat evenly. Roast the potatoes in the preheated oven for 20-30 minutes or until tender on the inside and crisp on the outside.
While the potatoes are roasting, heat the cooking fat of your choice in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and sauté, turning often, until the exterior of the chicken is cooked and a bit crisp. Remove to a cutting board and carefully slice into bite-sized pieces. Return to the skillet and add the seasoned salt and continue sautéing until fully cooked. Remove from the heat and set aside.
On two large serving plates, arrange the lettuce, eggs, cucumber, green beans, and tomato. Add the warm potatoes to each of the plates as well as the chicken and sprinkle the top of the salad with the chèvre. If desired, serve with a creamy dressing, though this salad really can stand without one.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
