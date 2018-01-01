Chef's Salad with Roasted Potatoes and Chèvre

By the end of September, my tomatoes and cucumbers are coming to an end and gardens, as well as cravings, are turning to veggies that want roasting. Everything from carrots and beets to winter squash and potatoes are taking center stage. So now, while the seasons are handing off to one another, why not feature the best of both worlds in an inspired salad?

Roasting new potatoes is super simple. Just scrub them and slice as needed, then add a bit of oil and a bit of seasoning, and pop them in the oven. They tend to roast more quickly than their winter storing versions and you can have a hearty salad on the table in about a half hour. Now that's a good trick!

The vegetables in this salad are inspired by my garden and CSA box. You might find that you prefer other ingredients and that's fine. I like the combination of chicken thighs and potatoes because in the time it takes to roast the potatoes, you can have the chicken prepared and the salads mostly assembled. It's a great and effective use of culinary multi-tasking. Enjoy!