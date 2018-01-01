One Pan Crispy Chicken Thighs with BLT Pasta Blends Summer and Fall

The other morning, I was greeted with an unusual summer day. Instead of a dewy morning followed by ever-hotter and more humid weather baring down upon me and my little neighborhood, it was cool, crisp even. I grabbed a sweater when I went to walk the dog and wish I'd also grabbed a scarf. The breeze that blew throughout the day held the promise of the autumn that's well over a month away. It's not a normal day, but every summer hands me a few of these gems and I look forward to some transition meals when they arrive.

A transition meal is simply one that uses ingredients from one season and cooking techniques from another. In this case, chicken thighs are cooked along with some of summer's finest produce: tomatoes, basil, garlic, and green onions. But, instead of a quick meal with minimum use of the stove or something cooked on the grill, it's time to grab a good, heavy skillet. Make sure it's large enough to hold everything and heavy enough to take the heat and distribute it evenly. My go-to choice for a dish like this is the cast iron skillet I've had in my family for generations. And while a lid might be nice for keeping things warm or helping the pasta along in its cooking, it's not required.

I really stand by this as a one pan meal. No additional sides or condiments are required. I like to serve the pasta spooned into a bowl and nestle a crispy-skinned piece of chicken atop each of them. Then grab a fork and dig in. Maybe the little preview of heartier fare yet to come will make the journey to autumn a bit more sweet!