Summer is for salads, but sometimes life has a bit more in store for you than just veggies will fuel you for. That's no time to give up on salads though. Just beef 'em up a bit — literally! Adding steak, taters, and seared corn make a salad a stunning main dish meal. What's more, it can be put together in about a half hour, so there's no requirement to trim your evening plans.

If you'd like to make this salad even more hearty, toss some pinto beans into the mix. When corn is at the height of its season, I prefer to choose particularly generous cobs and make that a bigger star in this meal. But if you have a lot of tomatoes, make them shine. You could even add other items like peppers or even lightly sautéed eggplant. You get the picture!

Cornbread is an obvious accompaniment for this hearty salad, as is slices of the juiciest melon you can find. Then bottles of chilled beer or lemonade on ice can round it all out. Whether you're off to explore the wild blue wonder or out herding the kids for fun in the sun, now you're fueled for it all. Giddy up!