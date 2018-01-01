Breakfast for All the Meals

July tends to bring some hot weather and I've been known to get up early and cook in the cooler morning hours of a day and basically live off whatever I've made throughout the warmer parts of the day that follow. That means sometimes I have beef roast for breakfast and sometimes I have muffins with dinner. And my favorite dishes are fun casseroles with a breakfast twist. Whether that's a strata, baked French toast, or a breakfast-kissed tater tot casserole like this, I can make that a day's worth (or several) of meals for me and mine.

This particular casserole involves diced ham, onions, and greens mixed with tater tots, eggs, and cheese, but there is definitely some room for tweaking here. Bacon or sausage will stand in for the ham or you can skip meat altogether. The veggies can be chosen according to your tastes, what's in your garden, or on sale at your market. The type of cheese used really depends on what you like. But stick with the tater tots and eggs as is!

Since we're looking for versatility here, I like to bake a few muffins alongside this casserole and have those with it in the morning and opt for green and fruit salads for later meals. They taste great, are easy to put together, pair well with this casserole, and have you avoiding the stove for the rest of the day, which is what this particular recipe is all about. Stay cool!