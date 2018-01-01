Baking Breakfast

I got a beautiful loaf of brioche the other day and was contemplating how best to showcase this rich, decadent bread. My thoughts ran to breakfast immediately, but after having had a really busy week, I didn't relish the idea of an early morning of meal prep and busy work in the kitchen. So I decided to use it for breakfast anyway.

If that sounds confusing, you haven't been following my favorite method for getting breakfast on the table on the weekend: the make ahead plan. Whether it's a bread pudding or strata, a layered breakfast casserole, or - like this - a pretty baked French toast dish, assembling a dish the night before and letting it rest in the refrigerator until morning means all you need to do in the morning is preheat the oven and bake your dish. Then I usually clean some fresh fruit to have with or on the French toast while my husband makes the coffee. That's it. It's my kind of breakfast.

If you must have something else with this dish, a side of sausage or bacon does nicely, but I really tend to let the pretty organization of this dish take center stage. On a plate, I might add some fresh berries and maple syrup, but that's about it. Good morning!