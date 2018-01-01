Very Berry Scones

Ever since I started making scones using a resealable plastic bag I've never looked back. What was once a fairly messy prospect is a simple project (my daughter loves getting involved in the pinching and squeezing step) that lets you toss the messy bit. Then, literally minutes later, you are met with soft, tender scones that can be enjoyed with your morning coffee or afternoon tea.

Of course, you can opt to mix these scones in a big bowl, but I really love making this sticky dough in a plastic bag. What used to be a baking project that had me scrubbing bits of dough out from under my fingernails now comes together in minutes without much in the way of cleanup. What's not to love?

Baking these on a baking sheet will work just fine, so don't sweat it if you don't have a muffin top pan. I like using the muffin top pan because it makes measuring out the dough for these giant scones easier. Of course, you could always make them smaller — watch your baking time if you do! Traditional scones tend to be cut into triangles from the round disk you originally form and you'd probably want to be checking them at around 20 minutes to see if they are done.

Scones can be sweet or savory and I can't really tell which variety is my favorite. That said, the ones featured here are huge and boasting loads of sweet, juicy strawberries and lots of dark chocolate chips. They can help start your day or stand in as a truly inspiring dessert. And did I mention that they are bigger than my fist? Make sure you have a busy day planned after you enjoy one … they'll fuel you for hours!