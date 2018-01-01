Multifaceted Muffin Tins

When I'm cooking for a crowd, I sometimes get a bit fancy and even a little fussy. But when I'm serving brunch, I'm less inclined to spend hours in front of the stove, particularly since I'm not too excited about getting up early to start cooking, especially on Mother's Day weekend! So grabbing my muffin tin and knowing one tin will make a dozen beautiful little eggs cups makes me happy … especially when it will take less than half an hour for them to be done. And heck, given the timing, someone else could make them and let mom sleep in!

These fun egg cups use bacon — which not only can be made in advance, but it actually works better if you do just that — combined with eggs and cheese to make perfect breakfast and brunch morsels to begin your day. You could also add chopped onion or pepper, torn spinach or other lefty green, and even a little dollop of sour cream or caviar (after the oven time for those two, please). Make them your own and enjoy the results.

These are a perfect addition to a casual weekend brunch buffet. I like to have them along with muffins — which I tend to make ahead of time or just alongside the egg cups, depending on the recipe — a simple spring salad, and fresh fruit. And then, because it's the weekend, mimosas and some vacuum-brewed coffee as well. So, just in time for Mother's Day (hint, hint), be grateful for a quick and simple dish that will make it all seem easy. Enjoy brunch!