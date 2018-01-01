Sunshine on a Plate
By the end of March, I'm already thinking about the end of May and dreaming of summer, sunshine, and more. Honestly, I'm dreaming of the Mediterranean Sea and warm days, amazing food, and soaking up as much sunshine as I can. Now, before you know it, I'll be seeking the shade and a cool drink, but after a long winter, I'm ready for the sun and happy to celebrate it any way I can.
So why not make Sandwich Night something special? Mediterranean Shrimp Wraps are just what I need when it's time to see sunshine on my plate. Pillowy pita rounds are filled with tender seasoned shrimp, creamy cucumber-yogurt sauce, hummus, and veggies. One bite and you'll be thinking you found yourself on a vacation in Greece!
Of course, you could make this part of a larger celebration. Include plates of olives, nuts, and fruit. Maybe a Greek salad on the side? Put together a beverage list of chilled beer, white wine, and some lemon-infused drinks. Then find a sunny spot — inside if the outdoors aren't quite ready for al fresco dining yet - and dig in! Warmer weather is just around the corner.
Mediterranean Shrimp Wraps
- 12 oz. large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 T. olive oil
- 2 T. smoked paprika
- 1 T. chili powder
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped fine
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- 1/2 c. Greek yogurt
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 cucumber, chopped
- 4-6 pita rounds, depending on how full you wish to fill them
- 8-12 T. hummus, divided
- 8 oz. grape tomatoes, sliced
- 2 c. mixed greens
Combine the shrimp, oil, smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; stir well to evenly coat the shrimp with the seasonings. Sauté the shrimp in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until they are pink and a little browned. Set aside.
Combine the yogurt, green onion, and cucumber; stir together and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Set aside.
To assemble, spread 2 tablespoons of hummus onto each pita round. Arrange the cucumber-yogurt mixture, shrimp, grape tomatoes, and greens evenly among the pita rounds. Fold the rounds and serve immediately.
- Yields: 4-6 wraps
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
