Weeknight Shorts: Mexican Comfort Food
Pozole is the chicken soup of Mexico. Sometimes it actually has chicken in it, but my favorite version involves chunks of tender roasted pork. It also is hardly a traditional recipe because, like many people today, I don't really have days to make a slow-roasted thick soup that will warm anyone, heart and soul. So instead of spending hours making it, I wait until I have some amazing leftover roasted pork (of course, you can use whatever roasted pork you have on hand - I just adore this stuff), and I grab my Instant Pot. Then, in about 45 minutes, I sit down to a feast!
Instead of roasting and pureeing onions, tomatillos, peppers, and more, I reach for my favorite roasted salsa verde and pair that with the stock of my choice - a blend of turkey and pork stock - and add some of the aforementioned roasted pork along with some great seasonings and some tender white hominy for a pretty tasty rendition of pozole. You can, if you aren't a fan, skip the hominy and use black-eyed peas or a different legume, but I like the slightly chewy texture that the simmered hominy adds to this soup.
For me, this soup is about garnishes. I don't add side dishes, although some people swear by some cheesy quesadillas for dipping. I'll stick with a bevy of deliciousness on top a bowl of comfort!
Roasted Pork Pozole
- 2 c. leftover roasted pork, chopped or shredded
- 4 c. roasted salsa verde
- 4 c. chicken, turkey, or pork stock - I like a combination of poultry and pork stock
- 1 T. dried Mexican oregano
- 2 tsp. dried epazote - optional
- 1/4 c. fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 (18 oz.) can white hominy
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- For garnishing: chopped avocado, sliced radishes, fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped white onion, shredded cabbage, corn chips, sour cream, lime juice
Combine everything but the garnishes in the pot of your Instant Pot or other electric pressure cooker. Set to cook on high pressure for 18 minutes. While the soup is cooking, prepare the garnishes, as pozole is as much about what you serve on it as it is the soup!
When the timer beeps, allow the soup to rest for at least 10 minutes before releasing the pressure. If you have the time, allow it to release entirely on its own. The extra cooking time will make the soup that much better. Serve each bowl of soup garnished with several garnish items or all of them!
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
