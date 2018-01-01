Weeknight Shorts: Mexican Comfort Food

Pozole is the chicken soup of Mexico. Sometimes it actually has chicken in it, but my favorite version involves chunks of tender roasted pork. It also is hardly a traditional recipe because, like many people today, I don't really have days to make a slow-roasted thick soup that will warm anyone, heart and soul. So instead of spending hours making it, I wait until I have some amazing leftover roasted pork (of course, you can use whatever roasted pork you have on hand - I just adore this stuff), and I grab my Instant Pot. Then, in about 45 minutes, I sit down to a feast!

Instead of roasting and pureeing onions, tomatillos, peppers, and more, I reach for my favorite roasted salsa verde and pair that with the stock of my choice - a blend of turkey and pork stock - and add some of the aforementioned roasted pork along with some great seasonings and some tender white hominy for a pretty tasty rendition of pozole. You can, if you aren't a fan, skip the hominy and use black-eyed peas or a different legume, but I like the slightly chewy texture that the simmered hominy adds to this soup.

For me, this soup is about garnishes. I don't add side dishes, although some people swear by some cheesy quesadillas for dipping. I'll stick with a bevy of deliciousness on top a bowl of comfort!