Relieving Pressure

Beef stroganoff is the epitome of comfort food. However, it's often relegated to weekend dinners during non-holiday times of the year. Why? Long simmering times can keep a cook in the kitchen for an hour or more when stroganoff is on the menu. But if you happen to have a pressure cooker (or, better yet, one of those spiffy electric counter top pressure cookers), it can be yours in under a half hour … and that's well within weeknight constraints.

This is a fairly straight-forward recipe — although I really love adding lots of smoked paprika. The result is a slightly orange-tinged dish with a creamy, smokey flavor that will have you licking the bowl of your pressure cooker! Otherwise, you're talking tender beef, garlic, onions, and mushrooms swimming in a creamy, savory sauce that's delightful when spooned over hot egg noodles. You can skip the mushrooms if you're not a fan, but stick with the garlic and onions.

This dish might leave you craving something lighter, so toss together a nice green salad with a few types of greens, some fresh black pepper, and an oil and vinegar-based salad dressing. Then pour some wine or beer and dig in. Our nights are only promising to get colder and comfort food is where it's at!