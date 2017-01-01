Sandwich Inspiration
Last month, a classic BLT became the inspiration for a great breakfast casserole. Continuing that theme this month, one of my all time favorite sandwiches — a Philly cheesesteak — gets the casserole treatment for a quick and delicious dinner. All the ingredients that make this sandwich famous come together in a fork-ready casserole.
Tender sirloin steak seasoned with Worcestershire sauce gets paired with sautéed peppers and onions. Even buttery toasted rolls work their way into this delightful recipe. And no cheesesteak-inspired dish would be complete without a layer of ooey gooey cheese slathered on top! It's a great weekday treat.
This could be a one-dish meal, although I like pairing it with a nice light salad. Otherwise, I find the casserole on its own is a bit too heavy. Your preferences, however, might lie elsewhere. Follow your dreams!
Philly Cheesesteak Casserole
- 4 hoagie rolls
- 4 T. butter, melted
- 2 T. olive oil, divided
- 1 large onion, sliced into thin wedges
- 2 red bell peppers, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2 lb. sirloin steak, sliced into bite-sized pieces
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 T. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 c. grated provolone or mozzarella cheese
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Grease a large casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Cut the hoagie rolls into thick 1” cubes and toss with the melted butter. Transfer the bread cubes to the prepared casserole dish and bake until lightly golden, about 10 minutes. Remove the casserole dish from the oven and set aside.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the onion and peppers and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute, then transfer the mixture to a bowl.
Turn the heat up to medium-high and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil; add the steak in a single layer, working in batches if necessary. Season the meat generously with salt and pepper and let it sear until the bottom is dark, but not blackened. Flip, then sear the other side. Add the vegetables back to the skillet and stir in the Worcestershire sauce. Check for seasonings and remove from the heat.
Add the meat and vegetable mixture to the casserole dish and toss gently with the toasted hoagie cubes. Top with the shredded cheese and bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and garnish with parsley. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
