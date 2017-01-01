Sandwich Inspiration

Last month, a classic BLT became the inspiration for a great breakfast casserole. Continuing that theme this month, one of my all time favorite sandwiches — a Philly cheesesteak — gets the casserole treatment for a quick and delicious dinner. All the ingredients that make this sandwich famous come together in a fork-ready casserole.

Tender sirloin steak seasoned with Worcestershire sauce gets paired with sautéed peppers and onions. Even buttery toasted rolls work their way into this delightful recipe. And no cheesesteak-inspired dish would be complete without a layer of ooey gooey cheese slathered on top! It's a great weekday treat.

This could be a one-dish meal, although I like pairing it with a nice light salad. Otherwise, I find the casserole on its own is a bit too heavy. Your preferences, however, might lie elsewhere. Follow your dreams!