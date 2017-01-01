Sandwich Skillet
I usually think of stratas as make ahead meals and they usually are just that. But when you take them from a baking dish and make them in a skillet, they become quick meals that leave with you just a handful of dishes to do. Presto! A perfect breakfast for a busy autumn weekend.
The ingredients for this particular strata come straight from my favorite sandwich - a BLT. Crisp bacon also renders enough fat to toss the bread and other ingredients with before drizzling a rich egg custard over the top. Baking means having time to toss together some fresh fruit, a brunch salad, or another pot or two of coffee. Or you could just curl up with a good book and enjoy a bit of downtime before your day gets busy.
Whether you're planning on catching a football game, picking apples at the orchard, or raking another yard full of leaves, this simple dish will leave you fueled for a day's worth of adventures. Moreover, any leftovers can be refrigerated or even frozen and reheated in the oven or toaster oven. Enjoy!
BLT Strata
- 4-6 slices of bacon
- 1 c. chopped tomatoes - a variety of tomatoes can be quite pretty
- 1 c. torn fresh spinach
- 4 c. torn bread - day-old bakery or leftover buns work well
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 6 eggs
- 1/4 c. half & half
- 3/4 c. shredded cheese
Preheat the oven to 350° F.
Dice the bacon and fry it in a medium nonstick skillet until crisp.
Add the tomatoes, spinach, bread, salt, and pepper and toss well with the bacon to combine in the skillet.
Mix the eggs and half & half together and pour evenly into the skillet. Sprinkle the top of the skillet with the shredded cheese.
Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted. Serve hot.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
