Sandwich Skillet

I usually think of stratas as make ahead meals and they usually are just that. But when you take them from a baking dish and make them in a skillet, they become quick meals that leave with you just a handful of dishes to do. Presto! A perfect breakfast for a busy autumn weekend.

The ingredients for this particular strata come straight from my favorite sandwich - a BLT. Crisp bacon also renders enough fat to toss the bread and other ingredients with before drizzling a rich egg custard over the top. Baking means having time to toss together some fresh fruit, a brunch salad, or another pot or two of coffee. Or you could just curl up with a good book and enjoy a bit of downtime before your day gets busy.

Whether you're planning on catching a football game, picking apples at the orchard, or raking another yard full of leaves, this simple dish will leave you fueled for a day's worth of adventures. Moreover, any leftovers can be refrigerated or even frozen and reheated in the oven or toaster oven. Enjoy!