Weeknight Shorts: Maple Sriracha
Stir-fries are about using what I have on hand. Therefore, you will find items usually associated with them in my recipes: like chicken, soy sauce, and peppers. But you'll also find some surprises: like tomatoes and maple syrup. Before you wrinkle your nose, consider the extra burst of flavor and juiciness that comes with a bite that features a pear tomato that's been warmed in this glorious sauce.
Speaking of the sauce, it's really just a spicy-sweet sauce that takes its flavors from some of my family's favorite ingredients. If you don't happen to have maple syrup on hand or just can't get past the thought that it's only for breakfast (hint: it's not), feel free to use honey. But if you want a fun treat, include it. You'll be wondering what else you can work maple syrup into!
Maple-Sriracha Chicken Stir-Fry
- 2 T. cooking fat - I used peanut oil
- 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 c. chopped pepper - use multiple colors if possible
- 1 c. chopped bok choy or other crunchy green
- 1/4 c. soy sauce
- 1/4 c. maple syrup
- 1 T. sriracha sauce
- 1 c. whole small tomatoes - I used pear tomatoes
Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and stir-fry for 5 minutes to form a golden brown crust on the chicken. Add the pepper and boy choy and stir-fry another 5 minutes or until the vegetables are crisp-tender and the chicken is fully cooked. Turn the heat to low.
Whisk together the soy sauce, maple syrup, and sriracha sauce in a small bowl. Add the whisked sauce to the pan and increase the heat to medium. Stir-fry the mixture until the sauce thickens and bubbles. Add the whole tomatoes and toss to coat with the sauce and warm through. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
Add new comment