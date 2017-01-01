Weeknight Shorts: Maple Sriracha

Stir-fries are about using what I have on hand. Therefore, you will find items usually associated with them in my recipes: like chicken, soy sauce, and peppers. But you'll also find some surprises: like tomatoes and maple syrup. Before you wrinkle your nose, consider the extra burst of flavor and juiciness that comes with a bite that features a pear tomato that's been warmed in this glorious sauce.

Speaking of the sauce, it's really just a spicy-sweet sauce that takes its flavors from some of my family's favorite ingredients. If you don't happen to have maple syrup on hand or just can't get past the thought that it's only for breakfast (hint: it's not), feel free to use honey. But if you want a fun treat, include it. You'll be wondering what else you can work maple syrup into!