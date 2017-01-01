Sheet Pan Chicken

Baked chicken and potatoes are the essence of comfort food for me. When you combine them with garlic, lemon, and olives, I'm beyond comforted … I'm downright giddy! And when I can have all of that on a sheet pan that gets baked in the oven while I putter with side dishes or just settle down with a glass of wine, I'm in heaven.

There's a reason sheet pan cooking is so popular. There's something lovely about putting the basics of your dinner on a pan and baking them until you're ready to eat. It's not exactly fast — many such dishes take the better part of an hour to make — but it is simple. And it builds most of the time into the oven, leaving you free to use that time for other things. But during the summer, I am far more likely to opt for foil packet cooking on the grill to keep my kitchen cool. But now that October's here, it's the perfect time to break out the good sheet pans and fill them with what brings you joy. For me, that's chicken and tater with the flavors of the Mediterranean!

Sheet pan dinners can usually be a meal unto themselves and this is the case here too. However, no one is going to hate it if you whip up some cucumber salad and have warm pita or other bread on hand to sop up any juices when dinner is served. With about 45 minutes of baking time, you can whip those up and still have time to sit down and relax a bit before dinner's on the table. Boy, autumn is going to be great!