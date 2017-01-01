Lentil Love

Cooler weather means soups and stews and rarely does a single ingredient get to shine like lentils in this category. Instant thickeners that give any soup body and heft, they are also delicious and readily pair well with all kinds of flavors. That said, I most often enjoy making them the star of the show in a creamy bisque.

Bisques are blended soup that are often given a swirl of heavy cream just before serving. They tend to be soft and velvety with complex flavors. For me, that means a little sweetness and a little heat and a lot of garlic! You could opt for other flavors of course, but I love the very simple combination outlined below and the fact that you can make a batch (or a double batch) of this amazing soup in a half hour.

This bisque would pair well with a grilled cheese sandwich or really any sandwich that has been toasted a bit. I like to sprinkle goat cheese or blue cheese on top for some tanginess and, if the garden is still offering little tomatoes, why not slice a few in half and float those on top too? Enjoy!