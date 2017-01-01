Eat the Rainbow

When you talk to doctors and other health professionals about how to eat healthier, two suggestions often greet your ears. Enjoy more fish and eat a wide variety of vegetables in all the colors of the rainbow. For some, this can result in moans and groans. But when you embrace a Hawaiian tradition, it can be a snap!

Poke is a raw fish salad that originated in Hawaii, but has gained popularity far beyond the gorgeous beaches and warm weather of the islands. Following the tradition of one-bowl meals, it starts with a foundation of rice, noodles, or other starchy item. Then, fresh fruits and vegetables, lightly pickled items, seeds, nuts, seaweed, spicy sauces, etc. get layered on until you are ready to eat! The star of a poke bowl is some lightly marinated or seasoned fresh fish. Some of the most popular options include tuna or salmon, but everything from scallops to squid make appearances as well. The result is a dish that can be downright beautiful while also being healthy for you.

When it comes to what to put in a poke bowl, the sky really is the limit, but I do adore taking the opportunity to make mine a colorful thing and everything from colorful peppers to creamy avocado make an appearance. If you're wondering where to start, enjoy this simple recipe for a rainbow poke!