Building Dinner Sandwiches

Before opt for take out or tossing together cold cuts on sliced bread, I try to take a stab at dinner sandwiches that stand up to a bit more scrutiny. I mean, I do develop recipes, photograph, and write about them for a living. Beyond that, my family stays a lot less grumpy when I make sure they have a hearty dinner before we're off adventuring in the autumn wonderland that is the Madison area. So it's good for me and good for my family to look into how I can build a better dinner sandwich.

I do make a distinction between a lunch and dinner sandwich. While I am not above fussing with a lunch sandwich, weekday lunches tend to be about getting food in me or my people fairly quickly and then getting on with our days. I'll admit that my lunch break also sometimes blends into that developing recipes and photographing bit, but I mostly keep it simple. However, dinner is the only meal of the day in which I'm reliably partaking with my family and that slice of time is precious to me. So yeah, I go out of my way to make it special — even if we're just having sandwiches.

So items like chewy pretzel buns, flakey croissants, and tender biscuits might make an appearance. Instead of cold cuts, I'm more likely to pan-fry some crunchy chicken, thinly slice some roast beef from Sunday's pot roast, or layer a bit of thick-cut bacon into the mix. And veggies are definitely a step above iceberg lettuce. Everything from fresh-sliced cucumber to fun relishes and coleslaw make these dinner sandwiches the kind of thing meant to be shared with loved ones. Enjoy!