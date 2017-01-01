Slow Cooker Snacks

I love snacking on almonds. Whether they are paired with fruit and cheese for a healthy snack or just sitting in a bowl alongside my favorite cocktail at the end of a long day, almonds are a pretty amazing snack and when you spice them, they hit a whole different level. I like to have some on hand most of the time and that's particularly easy when you have a cool day, a slow cooker, and a bit of time.

Recipes for making spiced nuts are easy to come by and most involve sheet pans and a low temperature oven. In fact, that's how I used to make them myself. But when you can do the same thing in a slow cooker and not have to fight with hot pads, trying to stir nuts on a sheet pan, and hot ovens, why would you choose any other way? Oh, and I think using this method makes your kitchen smell better too, although I have not performed any experiments to back this up. Let me know if you have!

The seasoning blend I used here is one of my all-time favorites and my go-to blend for savory snacks. I'll probably revisit this concept in a month or two and look into some sweet versions just in time for the holidays, but for now - make this version and enjoy your handiwork!