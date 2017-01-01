Slow Cooker Snacks
I love snacking on almonds. Whether they are paired with fruit and cheese for a healthy snack or just sitting in a bowl alongside my favorite cocktail at the end of a long day, almonds are a pretty amazing snack and when you spice them, they hit a whole different level. I like to have some on hand most of the time and that's particularly easy when you have a cool day, a slow cooker, and a bit of time.
Recipes for making spiced nuts are easy to come by and most involve sheet pans and a low temperature oven. In fact, that's how I used to make them myself. But when you can do the same thing in a slow cooker and not have to fight with hot pads, trying to stir nuts on a sheet pan, and hot ovens, why would you choose any other way? Oh, and I think using this method makes your kitchen smell better too, although I have not performed any experiments to back this up. Let me know if you have!
The seasoning blend I used here is one of my all-time favorites and my go-to blend for savory snacks. I'll probably revisit this concept in a month or two and look into some sweet versions just in time for the holidays, but for now - make this version and enjoy your handiwork!
Slow Cooker Spiced Almonds
- 5 cups whole raw almonds
- 2 1/2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- 2 teaspoons sea salt
- 2 teaspoons ground pepper
Place the lid on your slow cooker and turn to high. Heat for 25 minutes. Add the almonds, oil, garlic, paprika, cumin, sea salt, and ground pepper. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 2 hours, stirring every 10-15 minutes.
Turn the heat to high and cook uncovered for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Serve warm or cool.
- Yields: 5 cups
- Preparation Time: 3 hours
Add new comment