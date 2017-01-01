I like meals that are quick without being anything like typical fast food. That makes shrimp a no brainer, but this is also the time of the year when my garden is tossing all manner of fresh vegetables my way, so I like to pair my seafood with a fresh harvest salsa — which is little more than great vegetables tossed together.

Now, I indicated a base of spaghetti noodles for this dish, but you could use a different kind of pasta, rice, or even quinoa or couscous. Choose something you like that won't turn this meal into something that takes too long to put together. After all, the beauty of this dish is how quickly it comes together while still looking like a show-stopping meal that is company ready.

For me, all I need to make this dinner is a glass of chilled wine or hard cider. If you wanted, you could add a simple side salad, warm rolls, or even some sliced fruit. But really, as it's described below, this a one-dish meal that will leave you hoping that this season-switching period lasts and lasts.