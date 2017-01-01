How Summer Rolls

As is often my way in August, I look to dishes that require little to no cooking. Sometimes that means relying on leftovers and sometimes that's more of a planned thing … plannedovers, if you will. And dishes like summer rolls do that it in the very best way possible! All you need are some leftovers that need eating, some fresh produce, and - if you're looking to make dinner pretty as well as delicious - some edible flowers.

The batch pictured here features some leftover grilled turkey, nasturtiums and greens from a container outside my office, and fresh veggies from my CSA box and garden. Oh - and some leftover brown rice. I tend to have that around most of the time in summer because I am making so many stir-fries, batches or fried rice, and burritos that I tend to forget to mention it. Oops!

Working with rice paper wrappers takes a bit of practice and I still tend to make one or two "ugly" rolls before I get back into the swing of things. But here's the really good news: you can eat those mistakes and they are every bit as delicious as the rolls that work out! So roll up your sleeves — like you're dealing with sleeves this time of the year — and get ready to roll your leftovers into an amazing meal!