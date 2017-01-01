Grilling Fruit

I usually favor no cook desserts this time of the year, but I make an exception for grilled desserts — especially if they involve amazing seasonal fruit. This dish is a thumbs up all around and is versatile enough to be enjoyed with breakfast in the morning and dessert after dinner!

A quick note about aluminum foil. Not all foil is made the same. I like to use a heavier duty foil for grilling, but if I don't have that on hand, I tend to make my pouches with a double layer of aluminum foil to avoid tears … both in the pouches and from my face if that happens! A little cooking spray acts as insurance against sticky fruit burning onto the foil and crimping the corners together at the top of the pouches helps reduce leaking and makes taking a peek to see what's happening inside just a bit safer.

This is such a fun and simple recipe, I've been known to make large batches of this at a time and freeze it for later use. And when it comes to uses, get creative! I love making my own version of fruit on the bottom yogurt with this fruit topping and my own homemade yogurt. It's also wonderful on or in ice cream. It makes a nice topping for pound cake or short cake. When breakfast rolls around, it's a great treat on pancakes, waffles, or French toast. I also love it as a filling in layer cakes or coffee cakes. I bet it would even make an inspired filling for donuts or cupcakes. Like I said, get creative and enjoy.