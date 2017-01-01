Grilling Fruit
I usually favor no cook desserts this time of the year, but I make an exception for grilled desserts — especially if they involve amazing seasonal fruit. This dish is a thumbs up all around and is versatile enough to be enjoyed with breakfast in the morning and dessert after dinner!
A quick note about aluminum foil. Not all foil is made the same. I like to use a heavier duty foil for grilling, but if I don't have that on hand, I tend to make my pouches with a double layer of aluminum foil to avoid tears … both in the pouches and from my face if that happens! A little cooking spray acts as insurance against sticky fruit burning onto the foil and crimping the corners together at the top of the pouches helps reduce leaking and makes taking a peek to see what's happening inside just a bit safer.
This is such a fun and simple recipe, I've been known to make large batches of this at a time and freeze it for later use. And when it comes to uses, get creative! I love making my own version of fruit on the bottom yogurt with this fruit topping and my own homemade yogurt. It's also wonderful on or in ice cream. It makes a nice topping for pound cake or short cake. When breakfast rolls around, it's a great treat on pancakes, waffles, or French toast. I also love it as a filling in layer cakes or coffee cakes. I bet it would even make an inspired filling for donuts or cupcakes. Like I said, get creative and enjoy.
Grilled Fruit Topping
- 1 lb. slightly underripe plums
- 4 tsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 pint fresh blueberries
Prepare your grill for medium heat grilling. Spray 4 squares of aluminum foil with cooking spray. Just cut the squares according to the width of your roll of aluminum foil.
Pit the plums and cut them into 8-10 wedges. Arrange in equal parts on the squares of aluminum foil. Drizzle each square with 1 teaspoon of honey and 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon. Carefully bring the four corners of each square of foil together to form a pouch, making sure to seal each pouch well.
Place the pouches on the grill and cook for 8-10 minutes or until the fruit is bubbling and soft. Carefully peel back the foil to check. Remove the fruit from the grill and carefully empty the pouches into a heat-proof glass bowl. Add the blueberries and stir gently to combine. The hot plums will soften and slightly cook the berries.
Serve the fruit topping over ice cream or yogurt or spooned over pound cake or waffles. Store any unused fruit in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes
