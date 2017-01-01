Festive Dogs

Summer holidays are about festive food. Firing up the grill for burgers or steaks. Slicing the juiciest watermelon the season can provide. Really, we're leaning into summer comfort food, which celebrates rich, decadent, and downright messy stuff we just can't get enough of. So why not celebrate with a fast and easy chili dog?

If I'm celebrating with a crowd, I've been known to double this recipe and bring out baking pans of chili dogs to the backyard along with rolls of paper towels. A big platter of watermelon, a giant bowl of potato salad, and some assorted chips and crunchy things round out my meal and make everyone happy. Then it's time to turn on the sprinkler for the kids and let them wash all the delicious mess off themselves!

Now, I'm sure you'll note that this recipe doesn't have you firing up the grill. If you must, grab some disposable aluminum pans and a bit of aluminum foil for over them and pop them on the grill for 15-20 minutes. It's not a bad way to keep the heat out of the kitchen and all the celebrating outside. Enjoy!