Weekday Shorts: Quick Sausage Pasta

Summer is supposed to be about lazy days giving way to luxurious evenings. Days at the beach, afternoons in the hammock, and evenings by the bonfire. Instead, we often find ourselves rushing from one event to the next and squeezing work, chores, and other obligations into the tiny gaps we manage to find. So it only makes sense to have at least a couple of quick dinner ideas to help keep meals from falling through the cracks. Pasta anyone?

And the good news is that this is not just a clump of sticky spaghetti covered in jarred sauce. Combining fresh ingredients like colorful bell peppers with smoked sausage and jarred sundried tomatoes gives you a special flavor combination you'd expect to find in company-worthy fare. Instead, boil those noodles while you make a quick stir fry, toss it all together, and spoon it into bowls. Ta-da! Dinner is served.