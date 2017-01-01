Weekday Shorts: Quick Sausage Pasta
Summer is supposed to be about lazy days giving way to luxurious evenings. Days at the beach, afternoons in the hammock, and evenings by the bonfire. Instead, we often find ourselves rushing from one event to the next and squeezing work, chores, and other obligations into the tiny gaps we manage to find. So it only makes sense to have at least a couple of quick dinner ideas to help keep meals from falling through the cracks. Pasta anyone?
And the good news is that this is not just a clump of sticky spaghetti covered in jarred sauce. Combining fresh ingredients like colorful bell peppers with smoked sausage and jarred sundried tomatoes gives you a special flavor combination you'd expect to find in company-worthy fare. Instead, boil those noodles while you make a quick stir fry, toss it all together, and spoon it into bowls. Ta-da! Dinner is served.
Quick Sausage & Pepper Pasta
- 16 oz. short pasta (I used mafalda pasta)
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1/2 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
- 1/2 yellow pepper, cut into thin strips
- 16 oz. smoked sausage, sliced into coins
- 1/2 c. chopped sundried tomatoes in oil
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Prepare the pasta of your choice according to the package instructions.
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the peppers and fry lightly for 5 minutes. Add the sausage and sundried tomatoes and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or until the peppers are soft and the sausage is heated through. Drain the pasta and toss the pasta with the contents of the skillet. Season as needed and serve immediately.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
