A Cup of Kisses

When I'm having a backyard BBQ, a neighborhood picnic, or an outdoor potluck, it's fun to bring along a sweet treat for the kids (both young and old). Few treats bring as many cheers as they adorable bite-sized brownie cups sporting the perfect crowning touch: a rich chocolate kiss.

I like to make mine particularly portable by spooning the brownie batter into little miniature muffin tins filled with festive paper liners. Then, at the end of our meal, we can simply grab one and find a shady spot to indulge. Hot day? Even better — the chocolate kisses will melt a little and make this dessert all the more impressive!

Now, if you're thinking 30 little treats won't be enough for your gathering, never fear. This recipe is easily multiplied and can be switched up to suit your needs and muffin tin supply. How sweet it is!