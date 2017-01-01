A Cup of Kisses
When I'm having a backyard BBQ, a neighborhood picnic, or an outdoor potluck, it's fun to bring along a sweet treat for the kids (both young and old). Few treats bring as many cheers as they adorable bite-sized brownie cups sporting the perfect crowning touch: a rich chocolate kiss.
I like to make mine particularly portable by spooning the brownie batter into little miniature muffin tins filled with festive paper liners. Then, at the end of our meal, we can simply grab one and find a shady spot to indulge. Hot day? Even better — the chocolate kisses will melt a little and make this dessert all the more impressive!
Now, if you're thinking 30 little treats won't be enough for your gathering, never fear. This recipe is easily multiplied and can be switched up to suit your needs and muffin tin supply. How sweet it is!
Mini Kiss Cups
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 30 unwrapped chocolate kisses — choose your favorite flavor
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter and chocolate chips together. Start with 60 seconds, then stir until the chips are fully melted. If necessary, you can microwave them for an additional 20-30 seconds. Stir in the cocoa powder. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes.
In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs until they are a pale yellow color. Add in the sugar, vanilla, and salt. Add the chocolate mixture all at once, mixing until completely combined. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, stir in the flour.
Spoon into miniature muffin tins lined with papers or well-greased if not using liners, filling about 2/3 full.
Bake in a preheated 350° F oven for 30-35 minutes. Test for doneness using a clean toothpick.
Remove from the oven and rest for 2 minutes before adding one chocolate kiss to the top of each mini brownie. Allow to cool completely before serving.
- Yields: 30 brownie cups
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
Add new comment