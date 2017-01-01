Burger Bliss

With summer well on its way (despite not officially beginning for another week), it's time to pay tribute to some summer favorites. Whether you are hosting a backyard cookout or heading to a neighborhood potluck, make sure you have some tried and true favorites on your side. This time around, we're talking burgers.

Burgers are definitely a summer staple, but they an easily become boring when you're turning to ground meat on a bun once a week or more. But you can give them new life by opting for a crispy seared exterior and toppings that will make your heart flutter. For me, that means mushrooms sautéed in miso butter (do you remember when I said you'd have extra and end up using it all over?) and tangy blue cheese. And, just because I'm in the mood for something delightfully decadent, I'm also suggesting pan-toasting ciabatta rolls for the crowning touch. If those rolls need a little miso butter too, who am I to argue?

Any number of amazing sides will round out a meal like this. Choose your favorites or stay tuned for a couple of my favorite summer entertaining salads. Add lemonade, iced tea, a frosty beer, or even a blended margarita and smile at how little time it's taken to put a gourmet burger on your table! Summer is going to be blissful.