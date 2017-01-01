Quick Tips

Continuing my recent tradition of sharing recipes that can be made with or without a pressure cooker, I'm here to share an Asian-inspired beef tips and mushrooms recipe. If you have a pressure cooker, be ready to serve dinner in about a half hour. But if you don't have one, spend a bit longer and you can still enjoy this amazing meal:

I like taking a large sirloin roast for this dish and slicing away a bit of it for the tips. I'm not likely to devour an entire roast worth of beef and then I have the other piece of roast for a different dish later in the week. That said, if you're serving a crowd, feel free to adjust the ingredients and use the entire roast. It's definitely a recipe that's company-friendly.

As I've mentioned before, I like using dried mushrooms in pressure cooking dishes because pressure cooking infuses dried ingredients beautifully with the cooking liquid surrounding them. But don't worry if you don't have a pressure cooker - the longer simmer time in a Dutch oven will take the place of the pressure cooking process and your final dish will be just as flavorful and tender.

You can serve this dish over mashed potatoes or rice. I like to make mashed potatoes and add a teaspoon or two of wasabi while mashing them to give them a little extra kick. With the tender beef and hearty mushrooms swimming in a rich, salty sauce, the subtle heat added by the wasabi is a perfect match at the dinner table. Add a little cup of sliced cucumbers and green onions swimming in a light rice vinegar bath and you've got dinner!