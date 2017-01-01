Quick Tips
Continuing my recent tradition of sharing recipes that can be made with or without a pressure cooker, I'm here to share an Asian-inspired beef tips and mushrooms recipe. If you have a pressure cooker, be ready to serve dinner in about a half hour. But if you don't have one, spend a bit longer and you can still enjoy this amazing meal:
I like taking a large sirloin roast for this dish and slicing away a bit of it for the tips. I'm not likely to devour an entire roast worth of beef and then I have the other piece of roast for a different dish later in the week. That said, if you're serving a crowd, feel free to adjust the ingredients and use the entire roast. It's definitely a recipe that's company-friendly.
As I've mentioned before, I like using dried mushrooms in pressure cooking dishes because pressure cooking infuses dried ingredients beautifully with the cooking liquid surrounding them. But don't worry if you don't have a pressure cooker - the longer simmer time in a Dutch oven will take the place of the pressure cooking process and your final dish will be just as flavorful and tender.
You can serve this dish over mashed potatoes or rice. I like to make mashed potatoes and add a teaspoon or two of wasabi while mashing them to give them a little extra kick. With the tender beef and hearty mushrooms swimming in a rich, salty sauce, the subtle heat added by the wasabi is a perfect match at the dinner table. Add a little cup of sliced cucumbers and green onions swimming in a light rice vinegar bath and you've got dinner!
Teriyaki Mushroom Beef Tips
- 1 lb. beef sirloin roast (I like to slice off a section of a larger roast and use the other piece for a different meal)
- 1 T. cooking fat (I used bacon fat)
- 2 oz. dried shitake mushrooms
- 1/4 c. teriyaki sauce
- 3/4 c. beef broth
- 1/4 c. hoisin sauce
Slice the roast into bite-sized pieces. Heat the cooking fat of your choice over medium-high heat in a pressure cooker or Dutch oven. Sear the beef pieces in the cooking fat of your choice.
Once the beef has been seared on all sides, add the dried shitake mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, and beef broth and stir lightly to coat the beef and mushrooms in the cooking liquid. If using the pressure cooker, seal the vessel and bring it to high pressure; cook for 15 minutes. Then release the pressure manually. If using a Dutch oven, bring the mixture to a low simmer, cover, and continue cooking until both the beef and the mushrooms are tender - about 50-60 minutes.
Remove the mushrooms to a cutting board and carefully slice them into bite-sized pieces. Return the sliced mushrooms to the cooking vessel and, if needed, bring the mixture to a simmer to reduce the cooking liquid and/or additionally soften the mushrooms and meat. Prior to serving, add the hoisin sauce and stir to coat the meat and mushrooms. Serve spooned over mashed potatoes or rice.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: Pressure Cooker: 30 minutes, Stovetop: 90 minutes
