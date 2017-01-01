When Dried Is Better

I've been known to keep some dried items on hand in my pantry. Everything from shallots to cranberries grace my shelves. However, my favorites are the mushrooms — shiitake mushrooms in particular. When I have a recipe that wants a thick, hearty texture and flavor, that's where I turn. And why wouldn't I when something like this is about a half an hour away from my table:

Using reconstituted shiitake mushrooms and some of the liquid used for that in this recipe, you get a quick meal with a lot of texture and flavor. Also, if you do not end up using all of the mushroom liquid in this recipe, save it! It's great in soups and stews and can be frozen if you aren't planning either of those within a day or two. When the mushrooms are soft again, they have a thicker, more hearty texture. I love using them in vegetarian main dishes, especially if I know there will be meat eaters enjoying it as well. Most people are amazed at how filling a dish like this is and the flavor combination of mushrooms and garlic with the balsamic glaze is amazing. Adding in beets and goat cheese makes it pure bliss.

This can be a stand-alone dish. However, because of its little-bit-of-everything nature, anything from crusty garlic bread to crisp eggrolls to a simple fruit salad will be lovely when served alongside it. I like also pouring a glass of chilled white wine, but feel free to choose your favorite beverage and enjoy!