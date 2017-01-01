Handy Breakfast

May is a beautiful time of the year in Wisconsin. Sometimes it seems as if everything is flowering! We have blossoms in our lawn, in our trees, scattered in vines, and of course in our flowerbeds. And I am particularly fond of enjoying such sights in the morning when the fresh sun is streaming down and kissing blossoms covered in dew. But hey, you gotta have breakfast, right? Why not take it with you? Breakfast sandwiches are amazing and perfect for such an endeavor:

This version involves tender croissants piled high with the makings of a good omelet. Now, you may wish to cook your fillings more like an omelet so they stay neatly tucked between the pastry halves, but I have a puppy at home who loves the idea of a crumb of two of tasty egg falling on the sidewalk as we wander our neighborhood. And who wants to disappoint a face like this:

So yeah - I'm making mine a bit messy and meant for sharing with my little guy, but they can be made to be ever so slightly less so. As for my nod to spring, I combined diced ham (which always makes me think of Easter and spring celebrations) and tender asparagus (which makes me think of the entirety of spring). You can work the ingredients to make them suit your tastes, leftovers, or just what happens to be in the kitchen. Either way, get out there and enjoy this gorgeous weather. Before you know it, we'll be desperately seeking shade and a cool drink!