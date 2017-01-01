My favorite bakery regularly has a discount section that I'll raid for everything from the perfect baguette for garlic bread to pretzel rolls for my brats. Every once in a while, there will also be some flatbreads there too. Since I happen to have a chest freezer at my house, I'll snag several and toss them there. Then, when the weekend rolls around, I'll prep some of my favorite morning items and make an amazing breakfast pizza for me and my family:

Now, because this is less of a recipe and more of a guide, I'm listing ingredients below without any amounts. Look at my photo. Try not to layer on ingredients more generously than that or you'll end up with a soggy crust. However, if you have diced ham instead of crumbled bacon, go for it. If you are wanting to toss some steamed asparagus on there, no one's stopping you. Make it yours and start your day with something special. And because some flatbreads are big and others small, toss on what makes sense. You might want to make a few small flatbreads and make them each a little different. You might want to make one big pizza and have everyone dig in, family style. You get the picture.

Some fresh fruit and a carafe of good coffee is what I round out this meal with, but you can make it your own there as well. Maybe a yogurt parfait with berries and granola? You could even opt to keep the bacon or sausage off the pizza and serve it alongside a slice. Maybe some kind of breakfast potato dish is more your thing. It would certainly make it a heartier start to your day. You could even make a lovely brunch salad and serve it outside in the sunshine with mimosas while wearing sunglasses!

To me, this kind of "recipe" is what spring is all about. After months of relying on canned tomatoes and root vegetables, fresh produce is back and warm weather is begging us to spend more time outdoors. Listen to the season's siren song and embrace simple food made with fresh ingredients and take the time dishes like this save you to breathe the fresh air and feel the breeze on your skin. Happy Spring!