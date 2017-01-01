Soyfoods for Snacking

If you’re a snacker — and almost all of us are — consider soyfoods the next time you want a satisfying snack. Soyfoods offer a burst of plant-based protein, contain fiber to help satisfy your hunger, and because they’re cholesterol-free and low in saturated fats, they boast a heart-healthy nutrition profile. Best of all, soyfoods are versatile ingredients for snack choices that fit active lifestyles. Choose from convenient soynuts, edamame, grab-and-go snack mixes, or create your own snacks.

Today, snacks account for approximately half of American eating occasions. According to a recent report on snacking released by The Hartman Group, 91% of consumers snack several times throughout the day. Soyfoods make it easy to make more healthful snack choices. Soy is a complete protein offering all eight of the essential amino acids in the proper amounts needed for healthy growth. One serving of soy offers from 7 to 15 grams of protein.

Better-for-you snack recipes from The Soyfoods Council include Black Soybean Salsa, made with canned soybeans, tomatoes, onion, garlic and jalapeno. Chocolate Soynut Spread is perfect for making sandwiches, or spreading on crackers. It’s made in a food processor with salted soynuts, cocoa powder, and soybean oil. Ideas for dips include Jade Hummus, made with edamame in place of chickpeas. It’s served with soy crackers or pita crisps.

Soyfoods are plant-based proteins that provide sustained energy. Not only are they satisfying snacks, the fiber in soyfoods also contributes to a healthy gastrointestinal system. One serving of soybeans provides approximately 8 grams of dietary fiber. Other fiber-rich soyfoods include edamame, TSP (textured soy protein), tempeh and soynuts. Both the Food and Drug Administration and The Health and Medicine Division of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommend a fiber intake of 28 grams per day.

For more snack recipe ideas and nutrition data about soyfoods, visit The Soyfoods Council. You’ll also find tips for cooking with soyfoods and recent studies related to soyfoods and health.

Black Soybean Salsa 1 -15 ounce can black soybeans, drained and rinsed

1 small tomato, diced

1/4 small yellow onion, minced

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 T. cilantro, chopped

1 1/2 jalapeños, minced

1 1/2 limes

1 tsp.n smoked tomato powder

Salt to taste

Blue chips or crackers In a medium bowl, add black soybeans, tomato, onion, garlic, cilantro and jalapenos, mix. Juice limes, add to soybean mixture. Add tomato powder and salt to taste. Mix gently and let set for two hours before serving. Serve with chips or crackers. Yields: Approximately 2 cups

Chocolate Soynut Spread 2 cups salted soynuts (plain or a sweeter flavor variety)

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ cup powdered sugar

2-4 T. soybean oil In a food processor with metal blade, add soy. Sprinkle cocoa powder and powdered sugar. Process 1-2 minutes to combine. Drizzle in oil 1 Tablespoon oil at a time while processing. Process until mixture becomes smooth approximately 3-5 min, adding oil until the desired consistency is achieved. Yields: 1 ½ cups