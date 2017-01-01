Flavor Blending Ham

When Easter rolls around, I like to make a ham glaze that carries a bit of sweetness, tanginess, and heat. I find that combination is great for pairing with the saltiness of most hams and I find myself seeking out the edge pieces whenever it's served:

The amazing glaze on this ham gets a flavor boost from a glaze that has a simple five ingredient makeup. While you can tweak things, understand that each of the ingredients in this glaze serve a purpose. And when they are combined, you get a ham that has an outer edge that's simply bursting with flavor. Two of my favorite flavors include ginger and citrus. While they each individually have a lot to offer, when they are paired, something wonderful happens. Boosting those flavors with a tangy mustard and some sweet maple syrup helps widen the flavor profile on this glaze and give it a little extra sugar to caramelize during the baking process. Yeah, I look out for you all that way.

While this is definitely a glaze made for ham, you could also brush it onto pork (chops or a roast) or even chicken. I wouldn't recommend using it on the grill, as it might be prone to flare-ups, but in the oven or even on the stovetop should work beautifully. You'll be dreaming about the blend of flavors in this one weeks later. Happy Easter!