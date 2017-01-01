Weeknight Shorts: Pairing Salmon and Citrus

Particularly as the weather gets warmer, I get antsy to spend more time outside. Long-simmering stews and soups give way to simple seafood dishes and glorious salads. So, in that spirit, I'm offering a beautiful salmon dish that gets a flavor burst from blood oranges, fresh ginger, and orange blossom honey:

In about a half hour, you'll be greeted with a beautifully fragrant plate of salmon. It's nearly a meal in itself, although I do like to serve it alongside a brightly colored side dish like the sautéed mini peppers pictured above. A simple spring salad with early produce would also be lovely. Keep it simple and keep it fresh.

One of the best things about this dish is how quickly it can be assembled. As such, it makes a great meal idea for weekday entertaining. Yeah, you read that right. With recipe like this, you don't have to wait until the weekend to have a festive get together with friends and loved ones. Dishes like this make cooking and cleanup quick and simple. Add to that the fact that this dish is actually good for you and you've got a match made in heaven. I've been known to enjoy it at least once a month and I hope you do too!