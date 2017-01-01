Drowning in Dessert
Affogato is Italian for drowned. And it's an apt name. This simple, decadent dessert consists of rich ice cream or gelato smothered in coffee or espresso. This version also includes an ounce of Irish creme liqueur. The result is a sweet, creamy dessert that's part beverage, part sundae, and all wonderful:
For me, affogato is a perfect Valentine's Day dessert because it's simple and can be easily tweaked to suit your own desires. Choose a different kind of alcohol to add or skip it altogether. Nearly any flavor of ice cream or gelato will work, so experiment. If you want to avoid a caffeine buzz after dinner, opt for a fancy flavored decaf blend instead. You get the idea.
Now, I happen to have served mine in an adorable dish that seems perfect for a lovers' dessert. However, you can use individual serving dishes or even mugs for this one. It might even involve less giggling and awkward spooning. Then again, half the fun for me and my guy involved twisting around and making sure we each got a chance to savor every spoonful of this fun dessert!
Baileys Affogato
- 4 small scoops ice cream or gelato (I used a fudge ripple vanilla ice cream)
- 2 oz. Irish creme liqueur
- 1 c. hot coffee or 2 shots hot espresso
Place 2 scoops of ice cream or gelato in each of 2 serving dishes. Pour 1 oz. of the liqueur over the top of the ice cream or gelato, followed by 1/2 cup coffee or 1 shot of espresso. Repeat with the other dish and serve immediately.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 10 minutes
