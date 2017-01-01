Drowning in Dessert

Affogato is Italian for drowned. And it's an apt name. This simple, decadent dessert consists of rich ice cream or gelato smothered in coffee or espresso. This version also includes an ounce of Irish creme liqueur. The result is a sweet, creamy dessert that's part beverage, part sundae, and all wonderful:

For me, affogato is a perfect Valentine's Day dessert because it's simple and can be easily tweaked to suit your own desires. Choose a different kind of alcohol to add or skip it altogether. Nearly any flavor of ice cream or gelato will work, so experiment. If you want to avoid a caffeine buzz after dinner, opt for a fancy flavored decaf blend instead. You get the idea.

Now, I happen to have served mine in an adorable dish that seems perfect for a lovers' dessert. However, you can use individual serving dishes or even mugs for this one. It might even involve less giggling and awkward spooning. Then again, half the fun for me and my guy involved twisting around and making sure we each got a chance to savor every spoonful of this fun dessert!