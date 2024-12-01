Air Fryer Chicken Drumsticks

Air fryers are where I turn when I want to roast potatoes or other root vegetables, but I rarely use them to make a main course. There is, however, a notable exception: chicken drumsticks. I have a small family and cranking up the oven to crisp up a handful of drumsticks just feels like a waste … especially when air frying them results in chicken that's tender within and delightfully crispy and seasoned on the outside. What's more, if you have leftovers, reheating them in the same air fryer is downright simple while being the perfect vehicle for making sure you have a fantastic repeat of the first time you served them.

Now, you can opt for whatever seasoning blend you prefer for these drumsticks. I highly recommend something with a bit of sugar in it to help along that crispy skin, but you can aim for more heat, something that fits with a broader theme, or just a mix that includes your favorites. Don't skip the baking powder - it's the "secret ingredient" that helps guarantee the perfect texture inside and out. And, after all, that's really what this dish is all about.

I love serving these drumsticks with my favorite dipping sauces. Barbecue, honey mustard, and even hot sauces all work. If you run your air fryer twice, you could even make dipping drumsticks the theme of a casual holiday gathering with a variety of sauces and lots of napkins. How's that for a fun open house during the holidays?