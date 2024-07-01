Spicy BBQ Grilled Pork Chops

As we barrel toward what is arguably summer's biggest holiday, Seasoned Cooking is here to help. This week, instead of spreading out the site's posts, we're posting one a day until the holiday that, together, make a pretty solid holiday menu foundation. Today, we continue our menu planning with a grilled pork chop recipe that moves all the prep time to the day prior to grilling. A day of marinating in a spicy, smoky marinade leaves you with minutes of work at the grill with flavor that cannot be beat.

If you opt to skip the hot sauce, your BBQ pork chops will lose the "spicy" part of the name, but will be delicious anyway. If you want, you could increase the mustard to 3 tablespoons to keep the marinade at the same consistency. An instant read thermometer is an important kitchen and grill tool. Having one on hand will help you reach safe cooking temperatures without overcooking your meat. If you do not have one, please use the longer cooking times even though they may result in drier meat.

These spicy grilled barbecue pork chops play well with all manner of sides, but corn and cucumber salad and peach cobbler mini cakes are what we've got on the menu this week. Because, after all, Independence Day does tend to get a bit festive and the feast at the picnic table is definitely part of that tradition! Come back tomorrow for dessert!