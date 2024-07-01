Asparagus Almond Salad

The end of July often brings some of our hottest weather of the year and turning on the oven or even the stove feels like a betrayal. So between now and the end of the month, I'll be sharing some excellent salad recipes. Lest you worry you'll be looking at iceberg lettuce and soggy tomatoes, let me reassure you by saying every recipe is brimming with flavor, texture, color, and a selection of stunning seasonal produce that will delight and fuel you for your adventures as summer hits its peak. We continue this quest with a side dish salad that blends CSA box/farmer's market/garden finds into an excellent chopped salad that will keep in the refrigerator for the better part of a week, but isn't likely to last that long because it's so tasty.

I gave some insight into some of the ingredients I used, but there are so many option. For greens, everything from chopped spinach or kale to torn red lettuce or cabbage. For green onions, regular scallions, heavier duty options like Egyptian walking onions, or even just chopped sweet or red onions will work. Make it yours.

This salad is a beautiful side for anything off the grill, your favorite panini, or any picnic offerings you might find in your basket. The super fresh ingredients play well together and the Asian-inspired dressing is sure to bring a lot of flavor to your plate without much effort. It's a perfect summer offering. Enjoy!