Salmon Orzo Bowls

Sometimes dinner calls for a sheet pan and a little excellent timing. That's how a bevy of fun ingredients come together to make a bowl meal that's impressive enough for company, quick enough for any night of the week, and does that all while being healthy and delicious. Trust me, it's one for your recipe box!

As is often the case, there can be some tweaks to make this dish your own. I adore the sweet potatoes, but baby new potatoes or parsnips can be substituted if you would like. Other summer squash can be substituted for the zucchini and you can use a different kind of onion if you'd like. You can skip the red chili flakes and favor brown sugar instead of hot honey if you don't want a bit of heat to the bowl, but it is not what I'd call spicy. If you aren't a fan of mushrooms, consider using green beans or pea pods in their place. And enjoy bringing it all together with the sauce that forms as the ingredients bake on your sheet pan.

This is an entire meal in a bowl, so find a fantastic white wine or hard cider and serve it very chilled - maybe chilled glasses? - alongside this lovely meal and congratulate yourself for feeding yourself and your family and friends so well. Cheers!