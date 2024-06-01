Sometimes dinner calls for a sheet pan and a little excellent timing. That's how a bevy of fun ingredients come together to make a bowl meal that's impressive enough for company, quick enough for any night of the week, and does that all while being healthy and delicious. Trust me, it's one for your recipe box!
As is often the case, there can be some tweaks to make this dish your own. I adore the sweet potatoes, but baby new potatoes or parsnips can be substituted if you would like. Other summer squash can be substituted for the zucchini and you can use a different kind of onion if you'd like. You can skip the red chili flakes and favor brown sugar instead of hot honey if you don't want a bit of heat to the bowl, but it is not what I'd call spicy. If you aren't a fan of mushrooms, consider using green beans or pea pods in their place. And enjoy bringing it all together with the sauce that forms as the ingredients bake on your sheet pan.
This is an entire meal in a bowl, so find a fantastic white wine or hard cider and serve it very chilled - maybe chilled glasses? - alongside this lovely meal and congratulate yourself for feeding yourself and your family and friends so well. Cheers!
Salmon Orzo Bowls
- 2 salmon fillets
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, washed and sliced into bite-sized pieces
- 1 large zucchini, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 1 red onion, peeled and sliced into wedges
- 3 T. olive oil
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- ½ tsp. red chili flakes
- 1 T. hot honey or brown sugar
- 1 T. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 12 asparagus spears, ends trimmed
- 8 oz. baby bella mushrooms, washed and sliced in halves, thirds, or quarters
- 1 c. dried orzo pasta
- 3 c. hot chicken stock
- 8 grape or cherry tomatoes quartered
- 2-3 c. fresh spinach, for serving
Preheat the oven to 350°F. On a large baking sheet, arrange the salmon fillets, sweet potatoes, zucchini, and red onion in a single layer. In a small bowl, stir together the olive oil, salt, black pepper, garlic, red chili flakes, hot honey or brown sugar, smoked paprika, and cumin and drizzle it all over the salmon and vegetables on the tray.
Bake the salmon and vegetables in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.
After 10 minutes add the asparagus and mushrooms to the tray. Brush with oil from the tray and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, check the oven after 5 minutes, and remove anything that starts to look too brown, if required.
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, combine the orzo with the hot stock and bring to a boil. Simmer for 7 minute until al dente, then drain in a colander.
Remove the cooked salmon from the pan and flake with a fork. Place in a large bowl along with the roasted vegetables and any oil remaining on the pan.
Add the cooked orzo and grape tomatoes; toss together. Serve warm over a bed of fresh spinach leaves.
- Yields: 6 servings
- Preparation Time: 35 minutes