I feel like I'm not alone when I say Rice Krispie Bars were a regular part of my childhood. They were easy to make - it wasn't uncommon for the kids to be in charge of making them - and you could store them at room temperature - for as long as they'd last in a house full of hungry kids! Now, I don't make them quite as often these days, but when I do, I try tweaking now and then. And one of my favorite tweaks is a chocolate-laden version featuring lots of Nutella and dark chocolate chips!
Don't tweak this recipe - just make it as is and enjoy it. I suppose you could cut the recipe in half to make a 9X7-inch baking pan, but given that these will last nearly a week, why not treat yourself? Well … they can last five days, but they rarely stick around that long in my house!
These make great surprises for anyone's lunchbox or tucked into a small container and dropped off for a friend or loved one who is under the weather. Of course, they also make a fun post dinner nosh or something to be enjoyed mid-afternoon when you're feeling ready to gnaw off your own arm. A bit of crunch, a bit of chewiness, and a lot of chocolate. What more could you want?
Nutella Rice Krispie Bars
- ½ cup unsalted butter (1 stick)
- 16 oz. mini marshmallows
- 10 oz. Nutella
- 12 oz. Rice Krispies
- 8 oz. dark chocolate chips
- 6 oz. Nutella
Spray a 9x13" baking pan with cooking spray and set aside.
Add the butter and mini marshmallows to a large stockpot, and heat on a low-medium heat, stirring constantly, until smooth and melted. Once melted, take the pot off the heat and add the 16 oz. Nutella. Stir until smooth.
Pour the Rice Krispies into the pan and stir to combine.
Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Butter your hands to keep the mixture from sticking to them.
To make the topping, melt the chocolate in a bowl until smooth by microwaving them in a glass bowl in short bursts (30 seconds at a time), stirring well each time. When the chocolate is melted, stir in the Nutella to make a smooth, thick topping. Pour the topping over the rice krispie base.
Allow the topping to fully harden before slicing and serving. Store at room temperature for up to five days.
- Yields: 24 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes plus cooling/setting time