Fruity Florentine Bars

An excellent blend of decadent treat and healthy twist on dessert, these Florentine Bars are packed with sliced almonds and a bevy of mixed dried fruit that will delight everyone who enjoys them. I like to pair them with nearly every manner of beverage (beer or port to tea or coffee and more) and wait for the compliments to pour in.

If you don't have access to Fiori di Sicilia, you can absolutely use vanilla extract - or another extract you enjoy that will pair nicely with the topping (almond, anyone?). The Fiori di Sicilia gives the shortbread base a citrusy vanilla flavor and aroma that I adore. Likewise, if you do not have more than one or two types of dried fruit, there is no need to go out of your way to get more. The variety adds complexity of color, flavor, and texture, but these bars will be excellent with just dried cranberries, cherries, dates, etc. as solo fruits too.

I like to make these with a plan for enjoying them with morning coffee, afternoon tea, and with a bit of port, bourbon, or the like after dinner in the evening. What I'm saying is that they play well with all manner of beverages throughout the day and I highly encourage you to discover this on your own!