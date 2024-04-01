An excellent blend of decadent treat and healthy twist on dessert, these Florentine Bars are packed with sliced almonds and a bevy of mixed dried fruit that will delight everyone who enjoys them. I like to pair them with nearly every manner of beverage (beer or port to tea or coffee and more) and wait for the compliments to pour in.
If you don't have access to Fiori di Sicilia, you can absolutely use vanilla extract - or another extract you enjoy that will pair nicely with the topping (almond, anyone?). The Fiori di Sicilia gives the shortbread base a citrusy vanilla flavor and aroma that I adore. Likewise, if you do not have more than one or two types of dried fruit, there is no need to go out of your way to get more. The variety adds complexity of color, flavor, and texture, but these bars will be excellent with just dried cranberries, cherries, dates, etc. as solo fruits too.
I like to make these with a plan for enjoying them with morning coffee, afternoon tea, and with a bit of port, bourbon, or the like after dinner in the evening. What I'm saying is that they play well with all manner of beverages throughout the day and I highly encourage you to discover this on your own!
Fruity Florentine Bars
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter - at room temperature
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract - I used Fiori di Sicilia for a citrus-vanilla flavor
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 ¼ cups all purpose flour
To make the crust, preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch pan or two 8-inch square pans; set aside.
Combine the butter, sugar, salt, and extract in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until smooth. Beat in the egg yolk.
Add the flour and stir until a soft, consistent dough forms.
Press the dough in an even layer into the prepared pan(s). Prick the bottom of the crust with a fork and refrigerate for 30 minutes before baking.
Bake the crust for about 10 to 12 minutes, until it begins to take on a bit of color. Remove the crust from the oven and set aside. Lower the oven temperature to 325°F.For the topping:
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 ¼ cups sliced almonds
- ⅔ cup chopped mixed dried fruit - a variety of fruits of many colors will be both delicious and pretty
- 1 tablespoon all purpose flour
To make the topping, bring the honey, butter, sugar, and cream to a boil in a small heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook until lightly golden brown (about 240°F on a digital thermometer).
Remove the topping from the heat, then quickly stir in the almonds, chopped dried fruit, and flour.
Using a silicone spatula, evenly spread the topping over the partially baked crust.
Return the pan to the oven and bake the bars at 325°F until the nuts are toasted and the topping is bubbling, about 10 to 15 minutes. Allow the bars to cool completely before cutting them into squares, triangles, or rectangles.
- Yields: one 9-by-13-inch pan or two 8-inch square pans
- Preparation Time: 90 minutes (includes chilling time)