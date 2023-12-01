One Pan Chicken & Tomato Orzo

Orzo pasta is a small variety that looks a lot like stout grains of rice. It also tends to cook up tender and a little creamy and recipes like this one pan dish lean into that by working a lot of flavor and even a little cream into the mix. It's a hit with my family and a perfect vehicle for the last of the garden's newsprint-ripened tomatoes, leftover chicken (can you say chopped rotisserie chicken?), and chopped kale. Oh - and it takes less than a half hour to get on the table. What's not to love?

If you don't have orzo, choose a different small pasta. You might have to watch it more closely when simmering, as some pasta shapes stick more or cook more quickly. If you don't have fresh tomatoes, you can use a can of diced tomatoes - just add them all in the first step instead of dividing them into two cooking steps. And if kale isn't available or your thing, you can use a different hearty green, including spinach or chopped collard greens. And instead of heavy cream, you can use half & half if you'd like a lighter option.

This can absolutely be a meal in itself and I've served it as such many times. However, you can also pair it with a nice side salad and some bread for sopping up any of the juices. Pour a beverage that brings you joy and pat yourself on the back for making such an excellent meal and giving yourself a quiet evening in the middle of a busy season!