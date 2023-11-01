Walnut-Fig Oatmeal Bars

We're rounding out our Thanksgiving recipe offerings this year with a bar recipe that deserves a place in your dessert lineup. Tender and brimming with chopped figs and walnuts, these bars are excellent with coffee and tea after the big event. You could add a dollop of cinnamon whipped cream, but they don't need it. What's more, when you're up on the morning after the big event and feeling a little peckish, they are a perfect nosh with a piece of fruit!

If you don't have figs, you can use dates, but I like the extra flair some slices of dried fig on top of the bars bring to the plate. Oatmeal gives the bars a tender, chewy texture that will keep for several days - if they last that long! If you don't have walnuts, you can opt for pecans or chopped almonds, but the combination of figs and walnuts is definitely my favorite.

If you are still looking for some ideas for your Thanksgiving holiday, be sure check out our Thanksgiving offerings over the years for inspiration, recipes, and tips for helping everything go smoothly and, of course, deliciously!