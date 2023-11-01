We're rounding out our Thanksgiving recipe offerings this year with a bar recipe that deserves a place in your dessert lineup. Tender and brimming with chopped figs and walnuts, these bars are excellent with coffee and tea after the big event. You could add a dollop of cinnamon whipped cream, but they don't need it. What's more, when you're up on the morning after the big event and feeling a little peckish, they are a perfect nosh with a piece of fruit!
If you don't have figs, you can use dates, but I like the extra flair some slices of dried fig on top of the bars bring to the plate. Oatmeal gives the bars a tender, chewy texture that will keep for several days - if they last that long! If you don't have walnuts, you can opt for pecans or chopped almonds, but the combination of figs and walnuts is definitely my favorite.
If you are still looking for some ideas for your Thanksgiving holiday, be sure check out our Thanksgiving offerings over the years for inspiration, recipes, and tips for helping everything go smoothly and, of course, deliciously!
Walnut-Fig Oatmeal Bars
- 1 cup butter, softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 ⅔ cup flour
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 ½ cup oatmeal
- ½ cup coarsely chopped dried figs - thinly slice several for on top
- ½ cup walnuts, chopped - reserve some large pieces for on top
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13 inch baking pan - or 2 9x7 inch baking pans - with baking spray; set aside.
Using a mixer, mix together the butter and sugars until fluffy.
Add the egg and vanilla; mix until combined well.
In another bowl, add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt,and nutmeg; stir well. Add in batches to the butter mixture, mixing well after each addition.
Fold in the oats, figs, and walnuts until evenly distributed. Save the large pieces for pressing into the top of the bars.
Press the dough evenly into the prepared pan(s). Gently press the reserved nuts and figs into the top of the bars. Bake them for 30-35 minutes or until done. Test by pressing a wooden toothpick into the center of the bars. They are done when the toothpick comes out clean or with very small crumbs attached. Cool completely before slicing and serving.
- Yields: 16-24 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes