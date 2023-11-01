Tomato Croissant Benedict Casserole

I know everyone is focused on Thanksgiving, as well you should be, but today I'm sharing one of my very favorite morning recipes and the timing is perfect. When you are in the process of pulling all of that food out of the refrigerator and popping it into the oven or setting it out on the table, the fridge has room for you to put this easy to assemble breakfast casserole together and give it a nap in the fridge. Then, the day after Thanksgiving, you can pop it into the oven and have a truly stunning morning meal with just no day after Thanksgiving effort! Ta da!

Feel free to omit back on reduce the tomatoes in a pan that has a teaspoon or two of your favorite olive oil. If you want, you can use half and half with the eggs instead of heavy cream and you can use brioche instead of croissants, though I much prefer the texture of croissants in this dish. If you use hollandaise in the recipe and have more on hand, you can serve the casserole with extra sauce. Yum!

Of course, you might just want to have a dollop of stuffing and corn casserole from the leftovers containers on the day after Thanksgiving and, to that, I say go for it! But keep this recipe handy because it's fantastic and eventually you'll want something other than turkey and sides! Happy Thanksgiving!