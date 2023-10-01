Magic bars are classically ultra decadent while being very simple to make and this twist on them is no different in this regard. A carrot cake base gets sprinkled with dried pineapple, pecans, and white chocolate and then slathered in a cheesecake-inspired layer before being crowned with lots of sweet flaked coconut. The result is a bar that is perfect with a cup of tea in the afternoon, paired with coffee or even wine after dinner, or snuck in a quick nibble any time in between!
You can, of course, make your own version of magic bars by switching out the cake mix, add ins, and adding other goodies to the sweetened condensed milk instead of the cream cheese. This version pairs exceptionally well with all manner of teas and I made it to bring along when going to a tea party to celebrate a friend's birthday. I do recommend giving it a try this way before you start wandering from the recipe, just to give yourself a good idea of what to expect and watch for when making something new. Besides, they are amazing.
These bars would make a lovely addition to a dessert buffet or, as mentioned earlier, a tea party. They are also lovely when boxed up and presented with a bow as a thoughtful gift for someone needing a little (or a lot of) sweetness in their life. Enjoy!
Carrot Cake Magic Bars
- 1 box carrot cake mix
- 1 large egg
- 1 stick butter, softened
- ½ cup dried pineapple, chopped
- ½ cup pecans, chopped
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 cups sweetened coconut
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray 9 x 13-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.
With a hand mixer or stand mixer, combine the cake mix, egg, and softened butter in a large bowl until it is thoroughly combined into a thick batter. Pat the cake mixture evenly into the prepared pan.
In a medium bowl, whip the softened cream cheese at medium speed until it’s smooth and creamy. Add the can of sweetened condensed milk to cream cheese and mix until combined.
Layer the dried pineapple, pecans, and white chocolate chips on top of the cake batter layer in the the pan.
Pour the cream cheese layer over the top of everything else in the pan. Carefully spread it, if necessary, to ensure even coverage over the layers.
Place the coconut on top in an even layer, pressing it gently into the cream cheese mixture.
Bake for approximately 30-40 minutes or until the coconut is golden brown.
Cool the cookie bars completely before cutting them into small squares. Store any leftovers tightly lidded at room temperature for up to a week.
- Yields: 24 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour