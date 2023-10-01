Carrot Cake Magic Bars

Magic bars are classically ultra decadent while being very simple to make and this twist on them is no different in this regard. A carrot cake base gets sprinkled with dried pineapple, pecans, and white chocolate and then slathered in a cheesecake-inspired layer before being crowned with lots of sweet flaked coconut. The result is a bar that is perfect with a cup of tea in the afternoon, paired with coffee or even wine after dinner, or snuck in a quick nibble any time in between!

You can, of course, make your own version of magic bars by switching out the cake mix, add ins, and adding other goodies to the sweetened condensed milk instead of the cream cheese. This version pairs exceptionally well with all manner of teas and I made it to bring along when going to a tea party to celebrate a friend's birthday. I do recommend giving it a try this way before you start wandering from the recipe, just to give yourself a good idea of what to expect and watch for when making something new. Besides, they are amazing.

These bars would make a lovely addition to a dessert buffet or, as mentioned earlier, a tea party. They are also lovely when boxed up and presented with a bow as a thoughtful gift for someone needing a little (or a lot of) sweetness in their life. Enjoy!