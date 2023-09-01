Air Fried Green Beans

This time of the year, one shelf in my refrigerator is often nearly filled with green beans. And while I've been known to pickle them for snacking and cocktails, I've recently come to adore them after being tossed with butter and seasonings and lightly air frying them. The result:

Downright snackable or perfect for serving alongside … well, most anything, to round out a meal. Now, any kind of green bean will do … even the ones that aren't green! Yellow and purple and green together make a fascinating combination. If you have a diary allergy or aren't wanting to use butter, try a bold olive oil (some of the Spanish ones are excellent), melted coconut oil, or even melted bacon fat. And, of course, the seasonings can be tweaked to suit your tastes as well. I really enjoy the blend in this version, but make it yours.

I will totally admit what I sometimes air fry a batch of these and just nibble on them as a snack. But they are also fantastic as a side, alongside pizza and wings on a Friday night, or tucked into an Asian feast - just toss with soy sauce and sprinkle sesame seeds on afterward. It's so very nice that when Mother Nature gives us so much of something, it's also something that's easy to eat and can be enjoyed in so many ways. Enjoy!